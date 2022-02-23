Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022 starts

The launching ceremony of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 is held on February 22.

Accordingly, the pageant themed “Vinawoman – Vietnamese women's stuff” will see its qualifying rounds which will take place in Hanoi on March 24-25 and HCMC on March 19-20.



The jury of the contest will select 70 outstanding contestants for the reality TV competition series and narrow down to 40 candidates in the seminfinal round that will take place in provinces and cities of Ben Tre, Long An, Lam Dong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and HCMC.

The reality TV show will be aired on Vietnam Televison’s channels in the middle of April. The climax night is expected to take place on June 1 and broadcast live on VTV3 channels and some others of local TV stations.

Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Beside the top three places of the winner, 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up, the organization board will also present minor titles, including Miss Sea, Miss Photogenic, Miss Sport, Miss fashion, Miss Talent, Miss Communications, Miss Talent, Miss Friendly, Miss Ao Dai, Most Favourite Contestant, Most Confident Contestant.

In addition, the National Costume Competition will be held for the first time at Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022.

Nguyen Tran Khanh Van from HCMC was announced as the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh