Miss Peace Vietnam 2022 kicks off

At the press conference (Photo: VNA)



According to the organiser, the semi-final night will take place on September 3, and the final night is scheduled for September 11 in Da Nang.

Miss Peace Vietnam 2022 will receive the crown and a reward worth VND500 million (US$21,884 ); while the first and second runners-up will go home with VND300 million and VND200 million respectively.

Nguyen Thuy Duong, head of the organising board, said the contest aims to honour the charms of Vietnamese women and search for true beauties to affirm the position of Vietnamese beauty on the global map.

Welcoming the beauty pageant, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Hoi An said with the aim of turning Da Nang into a city of events and tourism, the local authorities always create favorable conditions for the organisation of such events.

