Miss Earth 2023 to be held in Vietnam

Head of the organization board of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022, Truong Ngoc Anh (3rd, L) and Ms. Lorraine Esperidion Schuck (2nd, R) sign an agreement on organizing Miss Earth 2023 in Vietnam.

The announcement was launched at the signing ceremony for organizing Miss Earth 2023 with the participation of the Executive Vice-President of Carousel Productions, which runs the international beauty pageant Miss Earth and Miss Philippines Earth, Lorraine Esperidion Schuck; Head of the organization board of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022, Truong Ngoc Anh; Miss Earth 2020, Lindsey Coffey; Miss Earth 2021, Destiny Wagner and top three of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 which ended in HCMC on July 16.



Miss Earth is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants, alongside Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International. The international beauty pageant advocates for environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility.

The second-runner up of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022, Thach Thu Thao (C) will represent the country to compete at the international beauty pageant.

Miss Earth 2023 is scheduled to take place in the central coastal city of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province and expected to attract around 100 contestants from countries and territories worldwide.

The contest will be an opportunity to introduce the natural landscapes, Vietnamese culture and people to international friends, contributing to promoting Vietnamese tourism and top vacation spots in the country, said Head of the organization board of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022, Truong Ngoc Anh.



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh