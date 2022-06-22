Minor titles of Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022 announced

Beauties win titles of ambassadors

Accordingly, contestants including Le Thao Nhi, Nguyen Thi Thanh Khoa, Nguyen Thi Le Nam won the titles of Best English skill, Best interview and Best face respectively. While the awards of Best body, Best catwalk and Best introduction went to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau, Le Hoang Phuong and Nguyen Thi Huong Ly.



Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau and Huynh Pham Thuy Tien were honored with the titles of Environment Ambassador and Tourism Ambassador. Nguyen Thi Le Nam and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao received the titles of Community Ambassador and Cultural Heritage Ambassador.



Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022 themed “Vinawoman – Vietnamese women's stuff” was returned in February after a temporary halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The jury of the contest selected 70 outstanding contestants for the reality TV competition series and narrowed down to 41 candidates in the semi-final rounds. The final round will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 on June 25.

Nguyen Thi Huong Ly wins the "Best introduction" award.

Le Thao Nhi (C) win "Best English skill" award.

Le Hoang Phuong (L) receives "Best catwalk" award. Nguyen Thi Le Nam (R), Nguyen Thi Thanh Khoa and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau (L) Top 41 contestants of Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022

By Tieu Tan, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh