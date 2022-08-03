Ministry prepares dossier for UNESCO recognition of Vietnam’s Great Physian

The meeting was attended by specialists and leaders of the People’s Committees of Ha Tinh and Hung Yen provinces.

Speaking at the seminar, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said that Le Huu Trac left many great works, such as a collection of medical books titled Hai Thuong Y Tong Tam Linh presenting the essence of traditional medicine that has been used by generations of physicians in caring for people’s health in the country.



Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac is a precious image of a great physician with profound knowledge, a spirit of high responsibility, patience, sacrifice and love for people. He is also a shining symbol of medical ethics.

Hai Thuong Lan Ong's real name is Le Huu Trac. He was born in 1724 in Hung Yen Province and spent most of his life in his mother's hometown in Huong Son District, Ha Tinh Province. He passed away in 1791.

The physician who was the best-known and most celebrated doctor in Vietnamese history made great contributions to the country’s traditional medicine.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh