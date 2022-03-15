Ministry launches 2022 Reading Culture Ambassadors Contest

The 2022 Reading Culture Ambassadors Contest aims to encourage and promote reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking, especially the young generation.

The 2022 Reading Culture Ambassadors Contest themed “Aspiration for the country’s development” will go online in March and be broadcast on YouTube channel of Sach va Tri Tue Viet (Book and Vietnamese intellectual). The awarding ceremony is expected to take place in Hanoi in November.



The competition opens for individuals and organizations who can submit video clips introducing inspirational books that help arouse devotion and contribution to the society.

The contest affirms the role and importance of books in improving knowledge, skills and thinking as well as educating the human personality. It also aims to encourage and promote reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking, especially the young generation.





By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh