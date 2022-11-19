Mekong Delta’s first book street opens in Cao Lanh City

An art performance at the opening ceremony



The book street includes 19 stalls, including six book shops, eight stationery stores, a coffee shop, and areas of exhibition, stage and management board.

The book street featuring various cultural activities is expected to become a friendly destination for tourists visiting the Mekong Delta region and contribute to the tourism development of the locality, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Lanh City Vo Thanh Minh.

Cao Lanh City will coordinate with the relevant agencies to continue to improve the quality of book street’s activities and turn it into an area of nursing love for books and fostering a reading culture.

On this occasion, Kim Dong Publishing House offered 10 bookcases worth more than VND255 million to primary and secondary schools. In addition, the Youth Publishing House also handed over handbooks on building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space to seven State agencies of Dong Thap Province.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh