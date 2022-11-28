Many branchwork caves discovered at Volcanic Cave in Dak Nong

The team of experts surveys Cave C7. (Photo: SGGP)

The Management Board of the UNESCO Global Geopark Dak Nong, on November 28, said that in the past few days, a team of experts had surveyed Cave C7 - the longest volcanic cave in Southeast Asia, located in Krong No District in Dak Nong Province, and uncovered some new branchwork caves, with an additional length of about 175m. With this discovery, the length of Cave C7 increased to more than 1,240m.



The team of experts will conduct measurements and draw a 3D map of the heart of Cave C7. It will be a valuable source of scientific data for the province's international geological heritage, adding value to the dossier for the upcoming reappraisal.



Many branchwork caves are discovered in Cave C7. (Photo: SGGP)



The Krong No volcanic cave system is quite intact. In the process of surveying and studying the cave system, scientists discovered traces of the residence of prehistoric tribes about 6,000 - 7,000 years ago.



Krong No Volcanic Cave is a system of volcanic caves in basalt about 10km long, set a record for size, length, and uniqueness in Southeast Asia, found by scientists in 2014.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan