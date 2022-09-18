Long An’s first Tourism-Culture Week opens

An art performance in the opening ceremony

The event is an opportunity to introduce typical products and promote tourism potential and images of the land and people of Long An to visitors.



Participants will have a chance to enjoy Don ca tai tu Nam bo (Southern amateur music recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013), historical sites, natural landscapes, local special dishes and entertainment activities, Secretary of the Party Committee of Long An Province Nguyen Van Duoc said at the opening ceremony.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony.

The province will strengthen investment promotion and exploitation of tourism potentials, build an image of hospitable, gentle and civilized people, and expand various cultural exchange activities closely bringing the province’s images to domestic and international visitors, he added.

The first Long An Culture and Tourism Week 2022 themed Tourism in Long An - Safe, Friendly and Attractive featuring 13 various activities will take place from September 17-21.

A firework display in the opening ceremony



By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh