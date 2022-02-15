Local image wins prize at CEFF International Environmental Photography

A photograph titled “Sunny Day” taken by Tran Viet Van is the winner in the Indigenous Cultures category at the CEFF International Environmental Photography

The photo “Sunny Day” features a woman drying incense sticks in Quang Phu Cau, a 100-year-old incense making village located in Hanoi, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Viet Van is currently a journalist working for the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper. He got a bachelor's degree from Hanoi Cultural University in 1996.

He started photography in 1998 and has so far won over 80 international photo prizes. He has also worked as a judge at many film festivals and photo contests in Vietnam.

The CEFF International Environmental Photography is part of the Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) of the United States. It is open to all photographers over 18 years old and features categories such as landscape, wildlife, indigenous cultures, and environmental impact.

Most notably, a grand prize will be awarded US$1,000 in cash, while the winners of each category will receive US$500.

VNA