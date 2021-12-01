“Living life to the fullest” program marks World AIDS Day

H'Hen Nie, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 (R) participates in the event.



Attending at the event were H'Hen Nie, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 ; Chairwoman of the HCMC HIV / AIDS Prevention Association, Tieu Thi Thu Van; Acting Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in HCMC, Robert Greenan; Country Director for CDC Vietnam, Dr. Eric Dziuban; Ritu Singh, USAID/Vietnam's Office of Health Director.

The program included many activities, including exhibition, seminars and forum on HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, women living with HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 treatment for people living with HIV.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H’Hen Nie said that she has participate in the HCMC HIV / AIDS Prevention Association’s activities for the past four years. This year’s event is a meaningful activity in supporting people with HIV/AIDS.

The program has also called artists and press agencies to support the “Prevention of discrimination” event aimed at reducing stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV or people at risk of HIV infection.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh