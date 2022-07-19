Live show of expat singer Khanh Ly to be canceled possibly

Expat Vietnamese singer Khanh Ly



Ms. Hoi An announced that she had reviewed the licensing work for the performances in the much-awaited concert ‘Hay yeu nhau di’ (Let's love each other) performed by singer Khanh Ly on August 13 in Da Nang City.

Accordingly, the Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang City has approved the music show ‘Let's love each other’ by seasoned expat Vietnamese singer Khanh Ly.

The show on the evening of August 13 will have a total of 24 performances, featuring works of many famous musicians such as Trinh Cong Son, Pham Duy, and Ngo Thuy Mien.

The representative of the Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang City announced that there will be sanctions and severe penalties if the organizers continue to violate the singer Khanh Ly's concert in Da Nang City.

Previously, on July 18, inspectors from the Department of Information and Communications of Da Nang City issued a decision to sanction an administrative violation of VND4 million for the show organizer that held a press conference to introduce singer Khanh Ly's music night program but the organizer failed to comply with the approved contents of the press conference.

Accordingly, on June 30, the Department of Information and Communications of Da Nang City issued approval for a press conference with the content to announce and introduce the music night ‘Let's love each other’. However, on July 5, this organizer held a press conference with the content of introducing the music night ‘Let's love the next day’.

Therefore, the Inspector of the Department of Information and Communications of Da Nang City made a record of sanctioning administrative violations for the unit that organized the press conference of singer Khanh Ly's music night.





By Khanh Ly – Translated by Anh Quan