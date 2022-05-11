  1. Culture/art

K-Pop Lovers Festival 2022 to take place at weekend in Hanoi

The K-Pop Lovers Festival 2022 celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – RoK diplomatic ties and the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place at the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on May 14.
The event is co-organized by the Korean Culture Centre in Vietnam and Korean Tourism Organization (KTO).
The festival includes many activities, consisting of an exhibition of K-pop space, sport and folk games, and introduction of Korean tourism.
The highlight of the festival is the much-awaited concert with the participation of K-pop artists and bands, such as BTS, SEVENTTEEN, NCT, (G)I-dle, ITZY, TXT, TREASURE together with Vietnamese singers of Duc Phuc, Liz Kim Cuong and Orange.
Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan said that the festival is regarded as a word of encouragement to support people who have overcome the many challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

