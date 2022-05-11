K-Pop Lovers Festival 2022 to take place at weekend in Hanoi

The event is co-organized by the Korean Culture Centre in Vietnam and Korean Tourism Organization (KTO).



The festival includes many activities, consisting of an exhibition of K-pop space, sport and folk games, and introduction of Korean tourism.

The highlight of the festival is the much-awaited concert with the participation of K-pop artists and bands, such as BTS, SEVENTTEEN, NCT, (G)I-dle, ITZY, TXT, TREASURE together with Vietnamese singers of Duc Phuc, Liz Kim Cuong and Orange.

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan said that the festival is regarded as a word of encouragement to support people who have overcome the many challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh