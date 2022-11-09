Khmer people in Tra Vinh celebrate Ok Om Bok Festival

Illustrative photo (Source:VNA)



The Ok Om Bok (moon worshipping) is one of the three main festivals, along with Sene Dolta and Chol Chnam Thmay, that Khmer ethnic people celebrate every year. It has been recognized as Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Addressing the celebration, the Chairman of Tra Vinh Provincial People's Committee, Le Van Han, acknowledged the contribution of Khmer people to local socio-economic development.After a year of suspension due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, celebrations of the Ok Om Bok Festival resumed this year with a series of activities, including cultural, artistic and sports programmes, to both entertain the local Khmer community and preserve their unique culture, he said.In the framework of the festival, a Culture, Tourism and Food Festival Week took place from Nov. 2-8 to promote the traditional culture of the Khmer people and the province’s potential for culture and tourism. It attracts the participation of provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta.On the occasion, the province’s Association for Learning Promotion and Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs presented 20 scholarships to poor Khmer students.

