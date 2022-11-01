Journalist-photographer Nick Ut meets “Napalm girl” in Hanoi after 50 years

The historic “Napalm girl” image was captured by journalist-photographer Nick Ut in 1972 about Phan Thi Kim Phuc and others screaming and running out of the bombed village in Trang Bang, Tay Ninh Province.



At the meeting, photographer Nick Ut shared his unforgettable memories of Kim Phuc from 50 years ago. The historic “Napalm girl” image brought him Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Photography in 1973. Besides, the English New Statesman magazine votes Ut’s photo as the most impressive news photo of all time.



The historic photo has changed Nick Ut and Kim Phuc’s lives and contributed to awakening people’s consciousness about the American war in Vietnam.



At the Vietnam Press Museum, the photo has been gravely showcased along with tough stories when Nick Ut took the nine-year-old girl Kim Phuc to the hospital and she was saved.



On the occasion, journalist-photographer Nick Ut presented Vietnam Press Museum some exhibits that he used during his work in 1970.

Some photos at the meeting between journalist-photographer Nick Ut and “Napalm girl” Phan Thi Kim Phuc

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong