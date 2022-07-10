Journalist Le Tien Tuyen presents his new books

The publications titled Dau An Lu Hanh (Travel imprint) and Nhin Ra The Gioi (Have a look at the world) include the journalist’s articles.

The publications titled Dau An Lu Hanh (Travel imprint) and Nhin Ra The Gioi (Have a look at the world) include the journalist’s articles which were presented on Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Saigon Investment during his 40-year career, showing the author’s love for the country and introducing Vietnamese history and culture.



The stories were taken through his trips to 63 provinces and cities in the city’ and 100 countries and territories.

Journalist Le Tien Tuyen had an exchange with readers at HCMC Book Street on July 9 with the participation of former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC Pham Phuong Thao, former Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Tan Phong, General Secretary of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van.

Ms. Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Director of the HCMC General Publishing House (C) and former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC Pham Phuong Thao (R) congratulate Journalist Le Tien Tuyen. Former Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC Pham Phuong Thao (R) and journalist Le Tien Tuyen at the exchange with readers at HCMC Book Street Journalist Le Tien Tuyen (C) and Secretary of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R)at the exchange with readers at HCMC Book Street



By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh