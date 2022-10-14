Japanese film festival to take place in four cities

A total of eight unique films on various topics will be presented during this year’s festival, all of which are realistic depictions of colourful life under Japanese-style camera angles and boundless creativity, expressing the unique worldview of filmmakers in the Far East country.The movies to be screened include anime “Poupelle of Chimeney Town” directed by Yusuke Hirota, anime “Blue Thermal” by Masaki Tachibana, drama “And So The Baton Is Passed” by Tetsu Maeda, “Blue” by Yoshida Keisuke, anime “INU-OH” by Masaaki Yuasa, live action “Anime Supremacy” by Yoshino Kohei, drama “In the wake” by Takahisa ZEZE, and drama “Intolerance” by Yoshida Keisuke.The return of the Japanese film festival this year will open up fresh opportunities to allow Vietnamese audiences to access Japanese cinema, especially for movie lovers. Last year the event was held virtually due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.The festival according to this year’s programme will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 21 to October 30, Hai Phong from November 4 to November 6, Hanoi from November 11 to November 20, and Da Nang from November 25 to November 27.

Vietnamplus