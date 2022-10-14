Japanese Film Festival 2022 to be held in major cities

Vietnamese movie lovers will have a chance to enjoy eight latest movies produced and released in Japan in recent two years, including the anime “Poupelle of Chimney Town” directed by Yusuke Hirota, the anime “Blue Thermal” by Masaki Tachibana, the drama “And So The Baton Is Passed” by Tetsu Maeda, “Blue” by Yoshida Keisuke, anime “INU-OH” by Masaaki Yuasa, live-action “Anime Supremacy” by Yoshino Kohei, drama “In the wake” by Takahisa ZEZE, and drama “Intolerance” by Yoshida Keisuke.



Movies are screened with Vietnamese and English subtitles.

Films were made with many different topics and genres, depicting colorful life through the cameras and unique views of Japanese filmmakers who with boundless creativity successfully convey deep human values and touch the hearts of their audience.

The screenings will take place in HCMC on October 21-30, Hai Phong on November 4-6, Hanoi on November 11-20, and Da Nang on November 25-27.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh