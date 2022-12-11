Japanese beauty crowned Miss Tourism World 2022 at finale in Vietnam

Miss Tourism World 2022 Erina Hanawa (C) and the four runners-up at the finale in Vinh Yen city, Vinh Phuc province, on December 10 (Photo: SGGP)

Justine Beatrice Felizarta of the Philippines and Le Thi Huong Ly of Vietnam were named the first and second runners-up.



Meanwhile, the third and fourth runners-up were the contestants from Russia and Nigeria, respectively.



National costume show. (Photo: SGGP) Prior to the finale, 35 contestants from different countries had engaged in a 20-day tour of Hanoi and the northern provinces of Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc to explore cultural heritage of Vietnam.



The Xoe dance performance of the world's beauties on the stage of the final night. (Photo: SGGP)



They also helped popularize Vietnam's tourism attractiveness to people around the world and promote the country as a safe destination after the Covid-19 pandemic. Outstanding destinations in their trip included Tran Quoc Pagoda, the Temple of Literature, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi; the Trang An Landscape Complex, Hoa Lu ancient capital, and Bai Dinh Pagoda in Ninh Binh; the Hung Kings Temple complex in Phu Tho; Moc Chau Plateau, the hot spring of Moong village, Dai Yem Waterfall, and Pa Uon Bridge in Son La; and the Tay Thien landscape complex and Tam Dao tourism zone in Vinh Phuc.

VNA