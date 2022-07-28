  1. Culture/art

Japan – Vietnam Festival 2023 to take place in HCMC

The Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City has just announced that the biggest-ever Japan – Vietnam Festival will be organized in Ho Chi Minh City from February 25-26, 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 
The theme of the meaningful event is expected to be “Hold hands together - Towards the future – Reach out to the world”. According to the message of the festival, residents should head to the world in peace where people can understand each other, respect and live together.
Being organized based on the concepts of “bilateral cooperation”, “co-existence and development” and “building for the future” between the two countries, the festival will be a bridge for the two countries to mutually understand in terms of culture, tradition via events of exchange of people-to-people, sports, culture, production, manufacturing and so on.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong

