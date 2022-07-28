Japan – Vietnam Festival 2023 to take place in HCMC

At the seventh Japan – Vietnam Festival

The theme of the meaningful event is expected to be “Hold hands together - Towards the future – Reach out to the world”. According to the message of the festival, residents should head to the world in peace where people can understand each other, respect and live together.

Being organized based on the concepts of “bilateral cooperation”, “co-existence and development” and “building for the future” between the two countries, the festival will be a bridge for the two countries to mutually understand in terms of culture, tradition via events of exchange of people-to-people, sports, culture, production, manufacturing and so on.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong