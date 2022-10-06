Italian Film Festival 2022 to take place in HCMC next week

The event The Italian Consulate General in collaboration with the “Asian Film Festival” in Rome will present to movie lovers seven pictures, including “Everything’s gonna be alright” (Cosa Sara), “The great silence” (Il Silenzio Grande), “Doctor on call” (Una note da dottore), “A girl returned” (L’arminuta), “Breaking up in Rome” (Lasciarsi un Giorno a Roma), “The inner cage” (Aria Ferma), and “The King of Laugh” (Qui rido io).



The event aims at offering Vietnamese audiences a glimpse of contemporary Italian cinema depicting Italian contemporary society facing new challenges while maintaining deep roots in its past.

The audience can receive free tickets at DCINE Ben Thanh cinema, at No.6 Mac Dinh Chi, Ben Nghe ward, District 1, and get further information about the festival at http://fb.me/e/3GqJpnVDL.





By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh