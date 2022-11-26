International Photography Festival held in HCMC for first time

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai attends the event

The event has seen the participation of Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The International Photography Festival was organized with various activities to promote the development of the photographic culture industry. Photographers from many countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Spain attended the event.

On the opening day, the organizers had an art photo exhibition ‘Beautiful scenery of three regions of Vietnam’ with 120 photos of members of photographic associations in many provinces including the capital city of Hanoi, the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho and the Central Province of Thua Thien- Hue.

The International Photography Fair simultaneously took place at the festival from now until November 27. Booths at the fair will introduce the photography industry and photography training.

On this occasion, the organizers also kicked off the photo Marathon contest, whose prize-giving ceremony will be slated to take place tonight.

By Kim Loan – Translated by Anh Quan