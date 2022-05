The contest with two themes of “Hometown attraction” and “Youth” is dedicated for high school students of all countries and territories around the world.

The contest is divided into two categories of individual and team. Each team consists of three students from the same school, and each school is allowed to have a team to join the photo contest. An individual can apply for two categories.The deadline for application will be by 3 p.m. on June 29 of 2022.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong