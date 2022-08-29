International Culinary Village 2022 in France promotes Vietnamese culture

This year's event is expected to attract more than 50 countries. The Vietnamese pavilion will be imbued with Vietnamese cultures such as food, music, dance, martial arts, tea performances, handicraft products, and books.

Talking about the significance of the event, Ms. Anne-Laure Descombi, President and Founder of the International Culinary Village, said that the event was organized to honor the typical cuisines of the world and those who create the identity for that cuisine. Moreover, participants can know each other through food, products, scenery and customs at the event.

The Vietnam Cultural Center in France, the Aurore Association, the Nina AFV Association, the Ky Tra Cac, and the Tiem Mot will introduce and display typical cultural products of Vietnam at this event. This year, Ngoc Xuyen Saigon restaurant will cook Vietnamese dishes. Through three successive generations, from a brand in Vietnam, Ngoc Xuyen Saigon restaurant has become a famous Vietnamese brand in France. The restaurant’s sausages and spring rolls are widely sold in many supermarkets in France.

Event participants will see a program on Vietnamese culture on the main stage as well as at the Vietnamese counters with various activities such as a demonstration of making Hundred-year-old Shan Tuyet tea and indigenous tea. Artisans, musicians and dancers will play ethnic musical instruments such as bau, Pi Ba, K'long put, T'rung, folk dance art including chau van dance, cheo dance, 12 ethnic minority dances, and com drum (rice drum) dances which will be performed and introduced to the audience.

Besides, visitors can also join in Vietnamese traditional games, see and buy Mid-Autumn lanterns, handicraft products, and books.

By Lam Van - Translated by Anh Quan