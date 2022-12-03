International Circus Festival 2022 opens in Hanoi

A performance in the opening day of the festival

The event co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Hanoi attracted nine teams, including five foreign art troupes from Canada, Belarus, Laos, Cambodia and Egypt together with four teams from host Vietnam



The festival is an opportunity for Vietnamese and international artists to exchange experience in the field, promote the circus art of Vietnam, the region and the world as well as strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and nations, said Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong at the opening ceremony of the festival.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh