International artists to gather at Hue Festival Week 2022

Accordingly, this year's Hue Festival Week under the theme of “Cultural heritage with integration and development” will take place from June 25 to June 30, with the participation of thousands of Vietnamese artists, actors and many international art troupes from seven countries.
Specifically, Belogorie folk dance ensemble of Belgorod Theater from Russia; Kid Francescoli pop-electro band from France; España te quiero music band from Spain; two Vietnamese music bands named VietBambas and Groove Nago who will play Brazilian dance “roda de samba”; Belgium musician, singer and producer Konoba, known as Raphaël Esterhazy along with his partners will play different music tools; and Israel's rockband Gute Gute will take part in the event.
According to Director of Hue Festival Center cum Standing Deputy Head of Hue Festival 2022’s Organizing Board Huynh Tien Dat, the event will last a week with 20 performances which will be reduced over four times compared to the previous years with 80-90 shows.
Some photos feature art troupes performing at Hue Festival Week 2022: