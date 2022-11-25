Hungarian Film Week, charity event open in HCMC

The event introduces to movie lovers Hungarian blockbusters and animated films, such as Cream Romantic, Liza the Fox-Fairy, The Little Fox, The Treasure of Swamp Castle, and Budapest Noir.
The screenings take place at 7 pm at the Cinestar Hai Ba Trung Cinema, 135 Hai Ba Trung Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward.
Audiences can receive free tickets for films at the cinema or via email: eventhungary.hcm@mfa.gov.hu
The “Hungarian Corner” charity event is selling traditional Hungarian specialties. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the HCMC Association in Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans.