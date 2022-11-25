  1. Culture/art

Hungarian Film Week, charity event open in HCMC

The Hungarian Consulate General in HCMC in coordination with the HCMC Movie Association organized Hungarian Film Week and Hungarian Corner Charity Event from November 25-29.
The event introduces to movie lovers Hungarian blockbusters and animated films, such as Cream Romantic, Liza the Fox-Fairy, The Little Fox, The Treasure of Swamp Castle, and Budapest Noir.
The screenings take place at 7 pm at the Cinestar Hai Ba Trung Cinema, 135 Hai Ba Trung Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward.
Audiences can receive free tickets for films at the cinema or via email: eventhungary.hcm@mfa.gov.hu
The “Hungarian Corner” charity event is selling traditional Hungarian specialties. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the HCMC Association in Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans.

