Hue hosts virtual exhibition honoring Vietnamese Ao dai

The display will introduce to viewers 15 video clips presenting the history, preservation and development of Vietnam’s Ao dai and the progress of the building the project, "Hue - the capital of Vietnamese Ao dai" with various topics, including “Hue- the cradle of Vietnamese Ao dai”, history of Ao dai under the reign of Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat (1714 – 1765), Ao dai in the historical and cultural current, Royal Ao dai, male and female Ao dai and others.

Vietnamese women in Hue's Ao dai

According to Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, PhD Phan Thanh Hai, the exhibition stresses the research journey of the origin and characteristics of traditional and modern Ao dai and unique factors making Hue to become the capital of Vietnamese Ao dai.

The online exhibition will run until the end of this year.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh