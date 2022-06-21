Hue Festival 2022 to take place from June 25-30

An art program at Hue Festival (Photo: VNA)



The highlight of the festival is an art program that opens up the festival at the Ngo Mon Square on June 25 night.

The opening ceremony is intended to introduce cultural values and identities of the Hue ancient capital city, and Thua Thien-Hue province at large, which is striving to grow further, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh.The provincial Department of Tourism said about 200,000 tourists are expected to join activities within the festival.Hue is home to five UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritages, namely the Complex of Hue Monuments (a world heritage site), “Nha nhac” or Vietnamese court music (Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity), the woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty (part of the Memory of the World Programme), the imperial archives of the Nguyen Dynasty (part of the Memory of the World Programme), and the Literature on Hue Royal Architecture (part of Documentary Heritage in the Memory of the World Program).

Vietnamplus