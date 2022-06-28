Hue Festival 2022: Rural market revives folk traditions

Rural market - Thanh Toan tile-roofed bridge (Photo: thuathienhue.gov.vn)

The countryside market offered a wide range of local products and dishes. It also provided an opportunity for visitors to take part in folk games of rice pounding, boat race on land and more.



On this occasion, the festival’s organizer announced that the national and world records for the local Phu Dien Cham Tower earned its record recognition by both the Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) and the World Records Union (WorldKings) this year.



In addition, a concert honoring the late famous musician Trinh Cong Son and art performances by Vietnamese and international art troupes as part of the week of arts and culture, themed "Cultural heritage with integration and development" that will be organized from June 25-30 attracted many visitors.





By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh