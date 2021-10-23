HOPA hosts photo contest honoring victory over pandemic

The submissions are required to describe the unity and solidarity of the people in the fight against Covid-19, hard times and efforts of healthcare workers and frontline forces, people’s life during the social distancing period and the resumption of economic and social activities.



The contest is open for all professional and amateur photographers throughout the country. The jury members are photographers including Ly Hoang Long, Doan Thi Tho and Nguyen Minh Tan who will receive artworks from now until December 5.





By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh