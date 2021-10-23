  1. Culture/art

HOPA hosts photo contest honoring victory over pandemic

The HCMC Photographic Association (HOPA) has launched a photo contest honoring beautiful images of the prevention and control of Covid-19 pandemic.
The submissions are required to describe the unity and solidarity of the people in the fight against Covid-19, hard times and efforts of healthcare workers and frontline forces, people’s life during the social distancing period and the resumption of economic and social activities.
The contest is open for all professional and amateur photographers throughout the country. The jury members are photographers including Ly Hoang Long, Doan Thi Tho and Nguyen Minh Tan who will receive artworks from now until December 5.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

