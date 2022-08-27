Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange Program begins with spectacular opening ceremony

Musical performance at the event ( Photo: SGGP)

This annual event aims to promote cooperation and exchange in the cultural field between Hoi An and Japanese organizations, individuals and localities.

Hoi An - Japan Cultural Exchange was re-organized after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Nguyen Van Son, Chairman of Hoi An City People's Committee, said that this year's festival program will be organized with many new and interesting activities. Cultural and art exchange programs will be staged beautifully with the participation and coordination of performances by Vietnamese and Japanese artists.

The event will introduce and honor the traditional and modern cultural beauty of the two countries, and at the same time expressing the strong and ironic friendship between the two countries.

Leaders of Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee present flowers to Japanese organizations that have made great contributions to the Hoi An - Japan Cultural Exchange program in the past. (Photo: SGGP) On this occasion, administration of Hoi An city also held the opening ceremony of the Japanese Cultural House at 6 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street which is decorated and arranged with bold colors of the country of rising sun. This is a place to introduce and display cultural publications and tourist information of cities that have relationships with Hoi An.

Along with that, within the framework of the event, Hoi An City also cooperated with related agencies to organize a series of activities and events such as staging of the wedding of Princess Ngoc Hoa and Japanese businessman Araki Sotaro and boat racing named ‘Hoi An - Japan and tourists’.

The event takes place from August 26 to August 28.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan