Hoi An to host cultural exchange event with Japan

Hoi An will host its 18th "Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange" from August 26 to 28. (Photo: VNA)



The event, which was first held in 2003, aims to honour ties between Vietnam and Japan and promote bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, particularly culture.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 7:30pm at the An Hoi Sculpture Garden on August 26.At the ceremony, famous Japanese singer Ueno Yuuka, who was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for the Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange, and Youtuber Nakatani Akari who acted in Em va Trinh, the much-awaited film about the celebrated songwriter Trinh Cong Son, will share a stage with Vietnamese singer Noo Phuoc Thinh at the An Hoi Sculpture Garden.It takes place along with traditional music and dance performances from local performers. It will also include a performance of Princess Anio, a joint-opera project between Japan and Vietnam staged by Japanese and Vietnamese artists.The opera is based on the love story between Sotaro Araki, a merchant from Nagasaki, Japan, and Princess Ngoc Hoa (called Princess Anio by Japanese) in Hoi An during the era of the Shuinsen in the early 17th century.It will premiere at Hanoi Opera House in September 2023.The wedding procession of Princess Ngoc Hoa and Araki Sotaro will be re-enacted at 4pm on August 27 at Cau Pagoda as well.The event will also include Vietnam - Japan Culinary Space at the An Hoi Sculpture Garden every evening, and a boat race will be held along the Hoai River at 8am on August 27.Visitors can watch performances of cosplay, calligraphy and paintings, and participate in tours around Hoi An.A showcase of Japanese manga, and a farmers’ market featuring Japanese and local food will be set up as well.

Vietnamplus