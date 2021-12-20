Hoi An hosts activities to celebrate New Year 2022

Hoi An Memories Show

The old town which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO reopened after months of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its popular attractions have drawn a lot of visitors, such as Hoi An Memories and Theme Park featuring Hoi An Memories Show and Hoi An fair market.



Especially, a spectacular lantern festival with a series of activities of a lantern-floating ceremony on the Hoai River and cultural art performances on December 25, a street performance on a main roads on December 31 and a ceremony receiving the first visitors coming to Hoi An on January 1, 2022 will be held to mark the beginning of a new year.

In related news, the People’s Committees of Quang Nam Province and Da Nang City have proposed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to approve a tourism cooperation between the two localities to welcome back international visitors.

Under the proposal, Quang Nam Province and Da Nang have met set of safety criteria for reopening tourism and serving for foreign tourists participating in the 7-day self-contained tour starting on January 1 , 2022.



First international tourists visit Quang Nam Province after the pandemic.



By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh