Hoi An hosts activities to celebrate New Year 2022

Tan Thanh fishing village’s fair market and the “Lighting up a Memory of Hoi An” program that took place on December 18 are some of activities celebrating New Year 2022 in the Hoi An ancient town, according to the Center of Culture, Sport, Radio, and Television of Hoi An in the central coastal province of Quang Nam.
Hoi An hosts activities to celebrate New Year 2022 ảnh 1 Hoi An Memories Show
The old town which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO reopened after months of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its popular attractions have drawn a lot of visitors, such as Hoi An Memories and Theme Park featuring Hoi An Memories Show and Hoi An fair market.
Especially, a spectacular lantern festival with a series of activities of a lantern-floating ceremony on the Hoai River and cultural art performances on December 25, a street performance on a main roads on December 31 and a ceremony receiving the first visitors coming to Hoi An on January 1, 2022 will be held to mark the beginning of a new year.
In related news, the People’s Committees of Quang Nam Province and Da Nang City have proposed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to approve a tourism cooperation between the two localities to welcome back international visitors.
Under the proposal, Quang Nam Province and Da Nang have met set of safety criteria for reopening tourism and serving for foreign tourists participating in the 7-day self-contained tour starting on January 1 , 2022.

Hoi An hosts activities to celebrate New Year 2022 ảnh 2 First international tourists visit Quang Nam Province after the pandemic.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

