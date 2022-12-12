“Ho Do” International Music Festival 2022 attracts over 150,000 audiences

The HCMC’s second “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2022 attracts more than 150,000 people.

The four-day festival gathered around 250 Vietnamese and foreign artists from the UK, the US, France, Spain, South Korea, India, and Japan to treat music lovers with exciting performances.



The festival also included seminars on the recovery of the music industry after the Covid-19 pandemic, Challenges and opportunities for Vietnamese music to integrate into the world, digital transformation and development of culture and arts on digital platforms (Technology and music), music and social effects that were organized during the festival.

The much-awaited item of the 2022 “Ho Do" International Music Festival in HCMC was a duet performance of R&B superstar Babyface and singer Ngoc Mai who won the Masked Singer Vietnam 2022, along with local and international artists namely Ricky Kej, Johnny Stimson, Tung Duong, Ngoc Mai, Ha Le, Bobby Chinn, Tass Gerry, Uyen Linh, Van Mai Huong, Hoang Dung, FB Boiz Phuc Bo, Hoang Ton, The Oplus band, the Vietnam Allstars band, Dong Nhi, Bui Lan Huong.

A duet performance of R&B superstar Babyface and singer Ngoc Mai

Bobby Chinn is an internationally-known chef in cooking reality shows, such as World Café Asia, World Café Middle East, and Bobby Chinn Cooks Asia. He hosted the reality show “Restaurant Bobby Chinn” on opening a restaurant in Vietnam in 2012. The chef has written books on Asian cooking. He has participated in many activities promoting Vietnamese food, culture, and tourism to international visitors. Renowned chef from New Zealand Bobby Chinn was chosen as Vietnam Tourism Ambassador to the UK from 2014 to 2017. Besides food, he has been passionate about music

R&B legend singer Babyface, Kenneth Brian Edmond, was born in 1958. He is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, and has won 12 Grammy Awards. Babyface is the only producer to have ever won the ‘Producer of the Year category four times, three times out of which were in consecutive years in 1995-1997.

Speaking at a press conference held in HCMC on December 9, the R&B legend said that it takes three seconds for him to decide on participating in the music festival after receiving the invitation from musician Huy Tuan, general director of the festival, and hoped the audience to enjoy a lot of fun from his songs.

The southern metropolis continued to host the 2nd “Ho Do" International Music 2022 together with the 2nd HCMC Hot Air Balloon Festival at the end of the year to affirm the city’s strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and welcome domestic and international visitors, said Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang.

Some images of the music festival:



R&B superstar Babyface R&B superstar Babyface and his band

Bobby Chinn

Johnny Stimson Ngoc Mai Ha Le Bui Lan Huong The Muca Band The La Sra Tomasa The Unlimited



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh