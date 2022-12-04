Ho Chi Minh City festival highlights world cultures

At the event (Photo: VNA)



During the three-day event, cultures of several countries, foreign localities and Ho Chi Minh City will be introduced via cultural spaces. Visitors will also have a chance to visit an exhibition on the city’s external activities and display of outstanding hi-tech agricultural products.

Martial art performance at the festival (Photo: VNA)



They are also to be treated to professional and amateur music and sport performances, and local foods that affirms Ho Chi Minh City as a “common home” where cultures of the world and Vietnamese ethnic groups and regions meet.



The event is also expected to introduce Ho Chi Minh City as an attractive tourism and business destination for international friends while creating conditions for foreign localities to form cooperative and twinned relations with the city.