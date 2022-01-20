HCMC’s unique floating flower market to open on January 27

Boats carrying flowers run along Te canal and dock at Binh Dong pier. (Photo: SGGP)

The flower market is expected to attract more than 500 stalls and boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers of flower gardens and businesses coming from Mekong Delta provinces, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long, Dong Thap and HCMC’s districts.

This year’s event also includes competitions of decoration of floating flower boats and flower houses; making Banh Chung (the cube-shaped rice cake) and Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake); flower arrangement; photo contests of family reunion on Tet holidays and the beauty of the city’s floating flower market.

Flowers and ornamental trees wil also be placed on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal and along Ben Binh Dong and Nguyen Van Cua streets. Visitors to the flower market will have chance to take beautiful photos. In addition, the organization board will also host performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) on boats along the canal.

The event is one of the HCMC’s annual cultural activities on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, starting from this year.

By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh