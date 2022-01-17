HCMC's Tet Festival 2022 opens

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the event.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang expressed her delight in the exciting atmosphere in the first days of New Year and the belief in recovery plan from the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival has a great significance for the city that has been officially recognized as a green zone and once again bustling in accordance with the “ safe and flexible adaptation to and effective management of the pandemic ” measure.

She highly appreciated the efforts of organizers for their cooperation in organizing the festival and contributing to the diversification of HCMC’s tourist products as well as creating revenue of entertainment and recreation for residents on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year).

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang visits a display booth at the festival.

The 14-day long event featuring a series of activities, such as hot-air balloon performance, water sports, online photo contest promoting HCMC’s tourism and more aims to contribute to the promotion and preservation of traditional cultural values.

The festival is part of the city’s pilot program on welcoming back foreign tourists that was approved by the Government, promoting the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

On the occasion, the organization board presented Tet gifts to 40 children orphaned due to Covid-19 of Binh Thanh District and Sai Gon Orphan Center, and those who are children of disadvantaged healthcare professionals.

The event is co-organized by the municipal Department of Tourism in coordination with the HCMC Youth's Cultural House.



The 14-day long event featuring a series of activities marking the lurnar New Year. City's leaders present gifts to disadvantaged children. An art performance at the opening ceremony



By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh