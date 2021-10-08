HCMC’s publishers formed into new entity

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, L) and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) hand over the unification decision to two publishing houses. (Photo: SGGP)

The decision was made following the implementation of the Working Regulations No.01-QC/TU dated March 8 of the 11th-term executive board and standing board of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.



Former Director and Editor-in-chief of the HCMC General Publishing House, Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy has been apppointed as Director of the new entity called HCMC General Publishing House.

Former Deputy Director and Deputy editor-in-chief of the HCMC Art-Culture Publishing House Nguyen Anh Tuyet has been assigned to Deputy Director and Deputy editor-in-chief of the new HCMC General Publishing House.

On this occasion, the standing board of the HCMC Party Committee and the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee presented certificates of merit to Former Deputy Director and Deputy editor-in-chief of the HCMC Art-Culture Publishing House Trinh Bich Ngan and the publisher’s staff for outstanding contribution to the development of the HCMC Art-Culture Publishing House during the 2010-2020 period.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers appointment decisions to Ms. Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy (L) and Ms.Nguyen Anh Tuyet. Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai present a certificate of merit to Ms. Trinh Bich Ngan. Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (2nd, L) presents certificate of merit to the staff of the HCMC Art-Culture Publishing House . Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the event.



By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh