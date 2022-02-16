HCMC’s Nguyen Tieu Festival 2022 opens

Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival) opens in HCMC on February 15.

Attending at the event were former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep, and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.



The festival not only shows the solidarity and cultural exchange between Vietnamese ethnic groups, but also preserves and promotes national cultural characteristics.

The event takes place from the 10 th day (on January 10) to the end the first lunar month in District 5 featuring a series of cultural activities of incense offering ceremony, a parade on the main streets, circus, kylin and dragon dance performance, folk games, an exhibition of calligraphy paintings and a Chinese food fair.

Nguyen Tieu Festival was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2020. The festival is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of a year of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam. Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. The festival featuring Chinese specialties, historical relics and cuisine culture is the occasion for them to preserve their cultural identity.

Kylin and dragon dance performance





