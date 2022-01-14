HCMC’s lunar New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled to prevent virus spreading

Nguyen Hue Flower Street

The city plans to organize 18 cultural activities running from now until February to celebrate Tet holidays in accordance with the current situation of pandemic.

The much awaited events include Nguyen Hue Flower Street themed “Homeland spring with the human warmth” held from January 29 -; Tet Book Street on Nguyen Hue walking street on January 29- February 4; light decoration on main streets of Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi; floating flower market in District 8 on January 17-31.

There are also exhibition and art performances marking the founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3); City’s annual meeting with overseas Vietnamese on Tet; lunar New Year meeting with foreign representative agencies; HCMC Flower Festival; Tet flower markets; ceremony offering Banh Tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) to Hung Kings and Marquess Nguyen Huu Canh, founder of Saigon-HCMC; flower and incense offering ceremony commemorating late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang; Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival), also known as the Lantern Festival of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in HCMC; Vietnam Poetry Day.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh