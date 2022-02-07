HCMC’s leaders attend ceremony removing Neu tree

HCMC’s leaders attend a ceremony to take down the Neu tree (known as bamboo pole), ending Tet holidays at the Lang Ong Ba Chieu.

The event saw the presence of city’s leaders, including Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the City Nguyen Thi Le and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.



Speaking at the event, the City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen said that the national tradition of “when drinking water, remember its source” shows the gratefulness of generations to ancestors who sacrificed for national independence and freedom. Today's generation has to study and work, build and develop the country to pay tribute to ancestors and those who contributed to the nation.

The municipal government has carried out resolutions on uniting to build and develop the the city launched in the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for term 2020-2025 and the 13th National Party Congress, he noted.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to ancestors. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) and other city leaders pay tribute to General Le Van Duyet.

The delegation of the city’s leaders also attended activities of the ceremony, including the ceremony of dismantling the Neu tree, the praying ceremony for peace, a ritual of taking the brush to write the first characters for the New Year, the Xay Chau rite of beating the drum to welcome the New Year and pray for ancestors to bring the whole country a prosperous year.

Vietnamese people have a custom of planting “Cay neu” (Neu tree or Tet pole), a folk ritual during the lunar New Year holiday in front of their house on the last day of the lunar year to expel evils, worship deities and pray for good luck for the New Year. The pole will be taken down on the 7th day of the first lunar month to say farewell to their ancestors in heaven.

The pole is made of bamboo and decorated with lanterns, wind bell, traditional flags and objects of faith, such as leaves of banyan tree and branches of cactus. People believe that the things hung up on the "Cay neu" will chase away all bad things and devils. Therefore people will have a happy New Year.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the ceremony. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attends a ritual of taking the brush to write the first characters for the New Year. At the ceremony to take down the Neu tree (known as bamboo pole), ending Tet holidays that is held at the Lang Ong Ba Chieu.





By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh