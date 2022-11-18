HCMC’s first Int’l Photography Festival 2022 to open next week

An award-wining picture at an international photo contest is displayed in the festival.
The HCMC International Photography Festival 2022 aims to affirm the role of photography of the southern metropolis and offer an opportunity for local and international artists to meet and exchange experiences on the art of photography.
The festival will also include activities, such as an international photography fair which will be held at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House on November 25, a seminar on contemporary photography, and exchanges between Vietnamese and foreign artists coming from Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.
An award-wining picture at an international photo contest is displayed in the festival.
On this occasion, the second International Photo Contest will open with the support of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP- Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique), the Photographic Society of America (PSA), Image Sans Frontiere (ISF), and Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).