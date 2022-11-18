  1. Culture/art

HCMC’s first Int’l Photography Festival 2022 to open next week

SGGP
The People’s Committee of HCMC in coordination with the municipal Photography Association will hold the city’s first international photography festival which is scheduled to take place on November 25-30.
HCMC’s first Int’l Photography Festival 2022 to open next week ảnh 1 An award-wining picture at an international photo contest is displayed in the festival.
The HCMC International Photography Festival 2022 aims to affirm the role of photography of the southern metropolis and offer an opportunity for local and international artists to meet and exchange experiences on the art of photography.
The festival will also include activities, such as an international photography fair which will be held at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House on November 25, a seminar on contemporary photography, and exchanges between Vietnamese and foreign artists coming from Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.
HCMC’s first Int’l Photography Festival 2022 to open next week ảnh 2 An award-wining picture at an international photo contest is displayed in the festival.
On this occasion, the second International Photo Contest will open with the support of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP- Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique), the Photographic Society of America (PSA), Image Sans Frontiere (ISF), and Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more