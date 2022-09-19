HCMC’s departments face challenges of preservation of heritages

The supervision degelation of the Department of Culture and Society under the HCMC People’s Council visits HCMC War Remnants Museum.

The supervision focused on implementing management works of urban architecture; promoting values of museums, historical and cultural sites associated with tourism. The supervision delegation also received suggestions to solve problems from HCMC War Remnants Museum, the Department of Tourism of the city, the HCMC Institute for Development Studies and the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture.



At the meeting, the Department of Tourism proposed an early implementation of the second stage of 3D technology application and digitization of cultural heritages , especially intangible cultural heritages, and a connection and exploitation of values of heritages and urban architectures.

The Department of Planning and Architecture launched Evaluation Criteria for old villas for preservation and restoration in order to receive tourists, suggested the War Remnants Museum issue regulations of exploitation of public property in serving visitors as soon as possible and invest in infrastructure to meet travelers’ growing demand.

Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh speaks at the working session. Director of HCMC War Remnants Museum Tran Xuan Thao speaks at the event.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh