HCMC’s art project presents performances in public areas to attract visitors

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

The art project using digital technology platforms and transmission technologies will take place at popular historical, cultural and sport attractions of the city to attract visitors.



The program is co-orgganzied by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the HCMC Music Center and Doi Song Tre Multimedia Company with the participation of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, musicians of Vo Thien Thanh, Duong Khac Linh and Anh Khoa.

The first show featuring singers, including Dong Nhi and Hoang Ton will take place at the Lam Son Park in District 1 on June 26.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh