HCMC’s annual book street festival on Tet holidays opens

A children's art performance in the opening ceremony of the event

Attending at the opening ceremony were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum former Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao, Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Hong Nam and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc.

HCMC's leaders visit the book festival.

This year’s event themed “Homeland spring with the human warmth” is held along the main city streets including Mac Thi Buoi, Nguyen Hue, Ngo Duc Ke and the city’s book street located on Nguyen Van Binh Street.

The book fair presents to readers around 50,000 books of publishing houses in HCMC; and exhibitions of documents and objects marking the 92nd anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam, special online newspapers marking the lunar New Year.

There are also displays of audio book space; stamp collections on the country’s sea and island; prints and paintings by Le Sa Long featuring rhythm of life in HCMC during the social distancing period.

HCMC's leaders visit the book festival.



The HCMC Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street will includes a book week marking the 92nd anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam, an exhibition of works and documents of the 13th Party Congress, the introduction of two books of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the history and establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the HCMC Party Committee, an exhibition of Tet issues of newspapers and magazines.

A special art performance will take place at 6:30 pm on February 3.

People visit the book fair.

The annual book street festival marking the lunar New Year attracts more than one million visitors each year. It aims to promote reading and increase knowledge of the culture, traditions and tourism of the city, and highlight Vietnamese’s traditional Tet.

Visitors are required to fill a health declaration form on the PC-Covid-19 App, take body temperature measurements and wear masks to ensure safety in public events.

The book show will run until February 4 (on the 4th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh