HCMC Women Newspaper hosts exhibition on Ho Chi Minh Space

At the ribbon cutting ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

The display presents to viewers around 400 books, photos and documents on the late President Ho Chi Minh. It aims to celebrate the 132nd birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2022) and 47 years of the first issue of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper, said Editor-in-chief of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper, Ly Viet Trung.

The exhibition is part of the activities of the Youth Month 2022 with the theme of "Creative Youth" and shows the implementation of the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City People-Politic-Party Bloc Pham Minh Tam said that the “Ho Chi Minh Space” exhibition featuring many documents and items on Uncle Ho contributes to the “ Building Ho Chi Minh cultural space ” project that have been launched in the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the term 2020-2025 as well as educate young people to study and follow Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style.

The display will run until March 31.

Editor-in-chief of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper, Ly Viet Trung present a book titled Bup sen xanh (Green Lotus) based on the life of President Ho Chi Minh.

