HCMC to set off Reunification Day firework shows

Illustrative photo. (Source: SGGP)

The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 pm on April 30 at Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Duc City and Dam Sen Amusement Park in District 11.



On this occasion, two delegations of the city’s leaders will pay visits to HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District to express gratitude to heroic martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for national independence, unification.

Additionally, a series of activities, including exhibitions at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park, on the main streets of Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, and in HCMC Labor Culture Palace; the 46th HCMC Marathon; light art performances on the streets; a release of a book collection of HCMC’s government and history from 1945-2015.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh