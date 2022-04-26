HCMC to host art programs to celebrate Reunification Day

The art performance themed “Vietnam in our hearts” expects to lure audiences with the participation of popular artists, including People’s Artists of Quang Tho, Trong Huu, Thoai Mieu, Meritorious Artists of Lam Tuyen, Van Khanh, Ta Thuy Chi, artisan Nguyen Thi Tieu, singers of Hien Thuc, Ho Trung Dung, Quoc Dai, Vo Ha Tram and more.



Additionally, other art programs will be held on the occasion of national holidays in Thu Duc City, districts of Tan Phu, Binh Tan,Can Gio, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, Nha Be and Hoc Mon.

On April 30, two 15-minute spectacular firework display s will be held at 9 pm at Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Duc City and Dam Sen Amusement Park in District 11 to celebrate the public holidays. Meanwhile, cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers across the country will enjoy four days off from April 30 to May 3.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh