HCMC stages celebrates its traditional day

The Ho Chi Minh City Stage Artists Association organizes a celebration to mark its traditional day (the 11th day of the eighth lunar month) and Vietnam Stage Day.

The annual celebration aims to create a chance for artists in the city to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors who laid the foundation for the national art forms and contributed to their development through the years.



Attending the ceremony was Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Meritorious Artist Thanh Thuy; People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau, Chairman of the HCMC Stage Association; Meritorious Artist Trinh Kim Chi, Deputy Chairwoman of the HCMC Stage Association; Meritorious Artists Ca Le Hong, Manh Dung and Thanh Chau, along with many directors, actresses and actors in the city.

The ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the ancestor of Cai Luong (southern traditional opera) and stage will be also held at State-owned and private theaters throughout the city on September 6-7, including Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, HCMC Drama Theater, Phuong Nam Arts Theater, 5B Vo Van Tan Drama Theater, Hoang Thai Thanh Stage, IDECAF Stage, Trinh Kim Chi Stage, Huynh Long Cai Luong troupe, Van Ha-Chi Linh Cai Luong stage and among.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh